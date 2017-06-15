Cleveland Fallen Firefighters Memorial, which honors local heroes, needs $50,000 in repairs

CLEVELAND - It’s become somewhat iconic in Cleveland, the 20-foot flames shooting into the sky, the firefighters memorial though, near the Science Center and First Energy Stadium, is in need of some major repairs.

Peter Jedick is the former President of the Cleveland Fire Fighters Memorial Fund. Jedick said the cost to repair cracks on the massive monument next to First Energy Stadium will cost about $50,000.

The process began in 1993. It took 14 years to raise the $500,000 to pay for, develop, and build the monument and today it is iconic in Downtown Cleveland. A meeting spot of sorts when you’re walking to the Brown’s game or the Science Center and as a result, thousands of people in Northeast Ohio have gotten to see the tribute on its base to the 77 men who died fighting fires in the City of Cleveland.

Jedick attributes the cracks along the base of the fiberglass memorial to Cleveland’s cold winters and hot summers. So far, $16,000 has been raised, most of that money coming from a donation from Cleveland philanthropist Sam Miller.

The firefighters have also established a payroll deduction where a small amount goes from every fire fighter’s paycheck to the fund. Still, the $34,000 still needs to be raised in order to fix the monument by winter.

“I think it’s one of the best in the country. Most of the memorials they have a fireman standing there holding a baby which is nice, it’s kind of boring and this really is colorful, it shows firemen doing what they do,” said Jedick.

If you’d like to contribute, you can make a tax-deductible donation on the Cleveland Fire Fighter Memorial Fund website.