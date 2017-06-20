Back-to-school Tax Free Weekend 2017 dates announced

Many states offer a Tax Free Weekend each summer to provide some spending relief for people buying items for students headed back to school.

This year, Tax Free Weekend begins in some states in late July.

According to passionforsavings.com, Alabama has its Tax Free Weekend slated for July 21-23, 2017. Tennessee has its scheduled for July 28-30, and Mississippi will have its weekend July 29-31.

Items covered on Tax Free Weekend vary per state, but most include school supplies, backpacks, clothes under a specific value, computers and more.

Most states have their Tax Free Weekend in August. Click here to see the ongoing list of Tax Free Weekend dates.