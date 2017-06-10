Ohio State Highway Patrol: 22-year-old man killed in crash on Interstate 77

News 5 Staff
11:42 PM, Jun 9, 2017
11:57 AM, Jun 10, 2017
BATH TOWNSHIP, Ohio - A 22-year-old man died Friday evening after the vehicle he was in hit a tree and overturned.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol identified the victim as Robert S. Toth, of Cleveland.

OSHP said a 2003 Ford Crown Victoria driven by Jose Fontanez, also 22 and from Cleveland, left the roadway on Interstate 77 and hit a tree.

Three people were in the vehicle including Toth, Fontanez and a 21-year-old Raul E. Cruz.

Toth died at the scene. Fontanez and Cruz were taken to a local hospital for evaluation. Their conditions were not released.

OSHP said Cruz was not wearing a seatbelt and the others were. 

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation, said OSHP.

This is the 16th deadly crash in Summit County in 2017.

Editor's note: This story has been updated to correct the location of the crash. It happened on Interstate 77, not Interstate 17. I-17 is in Arizona.

