Cleveland Bagel Company jokingly blames Warriors star Kevin Durant for break-in at shop.

CLEVELAND - In an effort to ease their pain over a recent burglary, and Cleveland Cavaliers losses in the NBA finals, the owners of the Cleveland Bagel Company jokingly blamed a break-in at their shop on Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant.

Pictures of the break-in and the joke blaming Durant, posted on the company Facebook page by company co-owner Geoff Hardman.

Hardman joked he and his co-owner Dan Herbst were just looking for any way to get Durant off the court and help the Cavaliers.

The break-in at the Detroit Avenue business, captured on surveillance video, took place in the early morning hours of June 8.

"It was the night after game three, so obviously we had a disappointing night," said Hardman.

"I actually said that to the cops, like hey can we just say this is Kevin Durant, and maybe get him arrested?"

The Cleveland Bagel Company has an even stronger allegiance to the Cavaliers after it was recently featured on the LeBron James-produced reality show, Cleveland Hustles.

"We were pretty much willing to do anything," said Herbst with a grin.

"If that means getting Kevin Durant arrested, so be it."

Meanwhile, Cleveland Police continue their search for the real burglars, who used rocks to break the glass on a front door and front window.

If you have any information about this case, you're asked to contact the Cleveland Police second district detective bureau.