27-year-old shot at Cleveland park while trying to break up fight

CLEVELAND - A 27-year-old man was trying to break up a fight at a Cleveland park when police say he was shot and killed Thursday evening.

According to Cleveland police, an argument started on the basketball court at Gawron Park between a juvenile and a man who was between the ages of 18 and 20.

Aramis Roey got in the middle of it, trying to break it up.

When Roey refused to fight and went to grab his stuff from the playground area of the park, the suspect pulled out a gun and shot him twice. Then walked over and shot him again.

"The young man was a hero, breaking up a fight," activist Basheer Jones told News 5.

Police are still looking for the shooter.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 216-623-5464.