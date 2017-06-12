Man jumps out of moving car during Cleveland chase overnight

CLEVELAND - A police chase in Cleveland ended with a gun and heroin retrieved by the Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Department after the driver jumped out of his moving car.

The chase started around 2:15 a.m. in the area of West 44th and Clark Avenue. Deputies said they attempted to pull the car over and the driver and 3 passengers took off. The chase lasted about 10 minutes going up and down side streets between Clark and Denison before ending on West 50th Street north of Denison with the driver jumping out of the moving car.

When the driver jumped out a deputy was able to run down the car and jump in and stop it before it hit anything.

The man that was driving was able to escape but the three passengers were quickly detained.

A handgun, a small bag of heroin and other drug paraphernalia was found inside the car.

Deputies questioned the three women passengers but it was not clear if they would be facing any charges.