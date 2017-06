CLEVELAND - Just in time for a weekend heat wave, Cleveland's 22 outdoor public pools officially opened for the season on Saturday.

Cleveland's Greenwood Park underwent a $330,000 renovation recently to add a new playground, swings, skateboard area and refurbished basketball courts, according to a news release.

Check out the map below to find a public pool near you:

Legend: blue icons are outdoor pools, red icons are indoor pools.

Outdoor pools:

Duggan Park, 1696 Catalpa, Cleveland OH 44112

Forest Hills Park, 12310 Arlington, Cleveland OH 44108

Gassaway Park, 2306 E. 100, Cleveland OH 44106

Glendale Park, 3813 E. 149, Cleveland OH 44128

Glenview Park, 10746 Leuer Avenue, Cleveland OH 44108

Greenwood Park, 2220 W. 38th, Cleveland OH 44113

Halloran Park, 3550 W. 117, Cleveland OH 44111

Impett Pool, 3207 W. 153rd Street, Cleveland OH 44111

James Bell Pool, 2280 E. 71st Street, Cleveland OH 44103

Ken Johnson, 9206 Woodland, Cleveland OH 44128

Kerruish Park, 17218 Tarkington, Cleveland OH 44128

Lake Park, 1341 W. 85th Street, Cleveland OH 44102

Lincoln Park, 1200 Starkweather, Cleveland OH 44113

Leow Park, 4741 West 32, Cleveland OH 44109

Lonnie Burten, 2511 E. 46th, Cleveland OH 44104

Luke Easter, 3165 MLK Jr Blvd., Cleveland OH 44104

Meyer Pool, 3266 W. 30th, Cleveland OH 44109

Neff Pool East, 193 and Bell, Clebeland OH 44108

Sunrise Pool, 3521 W. 95th Street, Cleveland OH 44102

Tromba Pool, 16411 Mandalay, Cleveland OH 44110

Warsaw Park, 4021 E. 64, Cleveland OH 44105

Indoor pools: