Mayor Frank Jackson's grandson arrested Friday for concealing handgun

CLEVELAND - The grandson of Cleveland Mayor Frank G. Jackson was arrested Friday for knowingly concealing a weapon in his vehicle.

Frank Q. Jackson Jr., 20, was arrested on the 4200 block of Green Court in Cleveland, according to the probable cause statement. Police said Jackson Jr. had a .40 caliber Glock in the center console of his vehicle.

He faces charges of carrying a concealed weapon and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

Mayor Jackson issued a statement Monday afternoon.

“Frank is my grandson and as any parent or grandparent who has raised children in a challenging environment knows, there is a constant worry about their wellbeing. This is a family issue that is both deeply personal and painful to me and my family," the statement read.

This is the first time Jackson Jr. has been charged in a felony case. According to reports, in 2016, he was cited for illegally riding a dirt bike on city streets.