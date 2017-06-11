Police: body recovered from Cuyahoge River after fisherman possibly fell in Saturday

CLEVELAND - Authorities recovered a body from the Cuyahoga River on Saturday, a spokeswoman for the Cleveland Division of Police confirmed to News 5.

The U.S. Coast Guard, and local police and fire dive teams, spent much of the day in the water near W. Third Street and Canal Road searching for a 59-year-old fisherman who possibly fell into the river.

Cleveland police did not confirm if the body they found was the missing man. The man's identity has not been released.

Police said the man may have been fishing around the river as his gear was found in the area.

First responders were called to the river around 2 a.m. Search efforts were suspended at 3:30 a.m. due to "safety considerations" and resumed around 8 a.m.

No further details were released.