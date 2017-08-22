Residents fed up as traffic nightmare continues on West 130th Street

CLEVELAND - The nightmare traffic jam on West 130th Street continued Tuesday in Cleveland, where some commuters waited more than an hour to get through construction.

Police are now monitoring the street during the heaviest traffic hours, but business owners and residents say the traffic is still just as bad.

RELATED: Relief promised soon for drivers stuck in epic traffic jam on W. 130th St. in Cleveland

"I think it makes it worse," said Howard Wade. "Getting out of here has been atrocious."

Wade lives off of West 130th Street and he says he's almost ready to leave.

"I wanna move," he said. "Shows me what they think about this area."

For him, it's more than an inconvenience. He calls the one-lane non-stop traffic a liability.

"I'm handicapped and anything can happen at any time. An emergency? A fire? What's going to happen?" he asked.

Untouched for more than 20 years, drivers wanted West 130th Street cleaned up and paved, but Wade told News 5 he and his neighbors didn't realize they were signing up for this.

"It was supposed to be completed in August. This is August, it's nowhere near completed," he said.

The project's timeline has moved quite a bit.

Business operators like Al Shaneyfelt told News 5 they can't handle another delay in the project because if the traffic continues they're going to have to shut down.

"At the end of the day? The construction company needs to get it done. We can't do it. We won't be able to handle another month of this," he said.

Brian Kazy, the city councilman that represents the area, told News 5 he is getting lots of calls from residents and business owners.

Kazy said two lanes should open within the next couple weeks. We will follow up and see if that happens.