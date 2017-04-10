Construction begins for new apartments in downtown Lakewood corridor

LAKEWOOD, Ohio - Lakewood, one of Cleveland's most populated suburbs, is getting a bit of a facelift.

Just recently crews began construction on two projects in the downtown corridor along Detroit Avenue.

Soon, the Lakewood Center North building will be home to more than 150 luxury apartments and just across the street will be the $34 million Family Health Center.

​

The one and two bedroom apartments will occupy 10 floors on the 15-floor tower, while the top two floors will remain as commercial spaces and the first floor for retail, making it the city's largest mixed-use building.

The building, owned by Kowit & Company, was constructed in the 1970s so crews will work for the next 18 months transforming the building into a more modern look.

"We're adding over 100 new windows," said Brad Kowit, owner of Kowit & Company. "So that'll bring more of a modern look to the building."

Crews are installing a dog park and outdoor patio on the building's third floor, as well as a fitness center and indoor bicycle rack.

"This property is going to offer up an opportunity to have access to all of the amenities, two major grocers within walking distance, pretty much going to access everything you need up and down Detroit Avenue," Bryce Sylvester, Lakewood's city planner said. "What we've seen over the last 8 or 9 years is private investment happening all up and down the district and so this is another example of that private investment happening."

Kowit said the Lakewood Center North building will be complete by summer 2018, however, some apartments will be available for rent starting this summer.

The Lakewood Family Health Center, owned by Cleveland Clinic, will also be completed by summer 2018.