SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio - The owner of Zanzibar Soul Fusion in Shaker Square was shot late Thursday during what police suspect was a robbery attempt.

According to Cleveland police, the owner was shot twice near the back door of the restaurant. While officers rushed to the scene, 'quick clot kits' were used to help the victim before EMS arrived.

The 42-year-old restaurant owner was shot in the ankle and the thigh area, according to Cleveland police.