Police investigate 2 different park shootings same weekend city reopens Goudreau Park

CLEVELAND - It was a busy 72 hours for Cleveland police over the weekend as they investigated not one but three separate shootings that happened in or around city parks.

The latest call came in at 4 a.m. Sunday morning. That's when police responded to Coit park where two people were shot. And, hours later, the park once again opened to parents to bring their kids for Father's Day.

"No park, no pool, no nothing is safe in Ohio. No matter where you go," said one father who didn't want to say his name. But he said the shootings won't stop him from bringing his family to Coit park.

"It is a park, like I said people get shot everyday, I can't let that stop me from living my life," he said.

Just nine minutes from where his kids were playing basketball, police say another man was shot at R.J. Taylor Park Saturday.

Meanwhile, homicide detectives are still investigating a shooting at Gawron Park that left a man dead after an argument broke out near the playground area.

"I feel like it should be people that watch the park. I feel like they should have guards and police and stuff watching the park."

The violence overshadowed the city's ribbon cutting ceremony for the reopening of Gourdeau Park. The mayor's office billed the $200,000 investment as a place for safe and fun outdoor activity.