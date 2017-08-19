7 sent to the hospital after 3-vehicle crash on State Route 103 in New Haven Township

The Norwalk Post of the State Highway Patrol is investigating a three-vehicle crash that sent seven people to the hospital.

The crash happened on State Route 103 in New Haven Township around 12:45 p.m.

A 1997 Toyota Camry and a 2013 International Semi towing a trailer were both driving southbound on State Route 103. At the same time, a 2012 Ford F-150 was driving northbound on the same road. The Camry attempted to pass the semi, driving into the path of the F-150.

As the Camry tried to re-enter the southbound lane, it hit the rear left of the trailer being pulled by the semi, causing the driver of the Camry to lose control. The Camry was also hit on the right side by the F-150, causing both vehicles to go off the road.

Four people were taken to St. Vincent by LifeFlight and the other three were taken to Willard Mercy Hospital by Willard Emergency Medical Services. The driver of the semi was not injured during the incident.

Five of those sent to the hospital suffered incapacitating injuries, while one suffered from serious injuries.

The victims in the crash range in age from eight to 70 years old. Five were not wearing a seat belt.

The crash is under investigation.

