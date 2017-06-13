Neighbor pitches in after fire ravages Lorain County home

SHEFFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio - Fired raged through a Lorain County home Monday and in the aftermath, a neighbor stepped up to help.

Nobody was home when flames broke out around 5:00 p.m. on Lowell Ave. in Sheffield Township, but it left extensive damage.

Sheffield Township firefighters put out the flames. The Red Cross is assisting that family with a place to stay.

A next-door neighbor also rushed over with supplies and money.

I come back with my piggy bank, clothes and shoes,” Maria Gonzalez said. "I promised I’d come back quickly. it touched my heart.”

Investigators still don’t know what caused that fire. Initial suspicions that a window-mounted air conditioner was to blame turned out not to be the case, a fire official said.