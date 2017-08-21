Police: Man murders 24-year-old Lorain woman before killing himself inside a garage in Amherst Twp

LORAIN, Ohio - A man from Amherst Township killed a 24-year-old woman from Lorain before taking his own life inside a garage, according to the Lorain Police Department.

Lorain police responded to the 4600 block of Oberlin Avenue on Saturday around 11:36 p.m. in Lorain for reports of shots fired.

Upon their arrival, they located the body of a 24-year-old Kristen Malinowski who appeared to suffer from multiple gunshot wounds.

The family identified the woman to News 5 as Kristen Malinowski.

Detectives discovered video recordings that documented the events that led to her death. Authorities were able to identify a 55-year-old Jeffery Shindler as the suspect in the woman's death.

Lorain police along with the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force and the Sheriff's Office went to the suspect's home armed with a search warrant.

While officers spoke to family members at the residence, the suspect went to the garage and shot himself in the head.

The suicide is being investigated by the Lorain County Sheriff's Office. Evidence at the scene was recovered, which further identified Shindler as the person responsible for the murder of Kristen Malinowski.

Police haven't confirmed a motive behind the killing but Debra Malinowski, Kristin's aunt, said Sunday that the killer was obsessed with her niece. A friend of Kristin's said she was being stalked.

"She told me she was being stalked by him," said friend Angel Salter. "And she didn't want him around. I said 'don't worry he won't come in here because this is a secured area.' I...I just wish she was here."

Lorain police will hold a news conference at 1 p.m. for more information regarding the investigation.