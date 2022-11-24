Give thanks to those who have made Northeast Ohio ‘A Better Land’ this year

CLEVELAND — On this thanksgiving, we’re giving thanks to the people and organizations in Cleveland and Northeast Ohio who are working to make it A Better Land.

On News 5 at 4 p.m. this Thanksgiving Day, we aired a special presentation of some of our favorite stories from our “A Better Land” series, and provided updates on what some of these groups and selfless champions are up to now.

Watch our complete special in the video player above, and revisit these stories below:

Man who lives in poverty gives to those in need

It’s not often you see someone in need providing assistance to others. News 5 met a man who is working to restore dignity to all by giving away more than just food and toiletries.

The Friendly Inn continues to be a helping hand for families nearly 150 years later

The Friendly Inn Settlement was founded in 1874 by the Women’s Temperance Union League to provide social services for families in need.

Students in Lorain are building confidence and community through ballroom dance in classrooms

Students in Lorain are back in the classroom and getting another chance to build self-confidence by adding a little shake, shimmy and slide to the school day.

Cleveland woman turns pain of losing best friend into passion to help others through trauma of gun violence

A woman in Cleveland who lost her childhood best friend to gun violence is turning her personal pain into a passion for helping others affected by the trauma of gun violence.

Beat the Streets Cleveland chapter uses the art of wrestling as a tool to help teach kids life lessons

The City of Cleveland is investing more than $15 million this year to run its Division of Recreation. That budget was increased by nearly $1.4 million from 2021. The money includes the upkeep of 21 rec centers, an arts center, 32 pools, two football complexes, and a baseball complex.

Hope blooms in Cleveland's Edgewater neighborhood once down, but not out

Spring is a time of rebirth, renewal and regrowth. And for one neighborhood in Cleveland, the change of seasons is also bringing a resurgence of pride.

East Cleveland home once owned by Rockefeller serves as safe place for homeless, runaway teens

An East Cleveland woman is serving as a beacon of light for area teens who find themselves homeless with nowhere to go. Her nonprofit, Broken Connections, provides a loving lifeline for teens with no options who are desperate to get back on track.

'Bessie's Angels' extends safety net for teens aging out of foster care

A milestone birthday often brings with it a bit of uncertainty for teens living in foster care. At 18, they age out of the system.

'Cast it Forward' provides fishing opportunities for those who might not otherwise have the chance

Lighting a spark by casting a line — a Northeast Ohio man is breaking down barriers and sharing a life-long passion with strangers. But after spending hours with them on the open water of Lake Erie, they become something much more.

School custodian starts after-school dance program that helps students thrive

A West Park Academy custodian didn’t let his title stop him from creating ways to help students at his school. He realized kids at the school needed an outlet to help them thrive, so he created one, becoming a huge source of inspiration while making Cleveland “A Better Land.”

Small business owner supported by refugee agency in Northeast Ohio

In 2019, Zianawaz Anjwazkhan came to the United States for a chance at the American dream. He moved to the U.S. after living in Afghanistan for the first 20 years of his life, in search of his next big idea.

News 5: A Better Land

