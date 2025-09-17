MORNING DIGEST: Akron taking more steps to protect health care workers

Good Morning Cleveland, it's Wednesday, September 17, and here is the latest on your news, weather and traffic.

Today on GMC

Akron taking more steps to protect health care workers

Akron City Council just passed a measure that enhances the penalty for menacing health care workers. It’s now a first-degree misdemeanor to threaten a health care worker, with a mandatory sentence of at least three days in jail. Earlier this year, a 16-year-old girl was charged with two misdemeanor counts of assault. She’s accused of attacking a pregnant nurse at Akron’s Children’s Hospital after she was asked to change her clothes.

Ohio Lawmaker calls for National Guard deployment to Cleveland

GOP Rep. Max Miller is urging Gov. Mike Dewine to deploy soldiers from the state’s National Guard to Cleveland in an effort to crack down on crime. In a Washington Times op-ed, Miller cited President Trump’s deployment of several National Guard members in Washington, D.C., from surrounding states as proof that boots on the ground helps to reduce local crime.

Construction underway to overhaul East Main Street in Kent

After months of anticipation, construction is finally underway on the extensive East Main Steet project. It's all happening as the city experiences an influx of tens of thousands of students heading back to campus. One roundabout will go in at East Main Street right at the busy intersection of South Willow Street and Haymaker Parkway. A second roundabout will be installed at the Horning Road intersection with a raised median stretching from one to the other. The project is expected to be completed in 2028.

Delawnte Hardy back in court today

The man accused of gunning down Cleveland police officer Jamieson Ritter will be back in court today. Prosecutors are pushing to see Delawnte Hardy’s private medical records. It’s a move that could determine whether he’s mentally fit to stand trial for the officer’s murder. Last week, the judge heard from two doctor’s about hardy’s competency to stand trial.

Construction on U.S. 224 in Portage County

A new construction project on U.S. 224 near State Route 532 has been proposed. If approved, the project will begin in 2028.

Get ready for fall's asthma season

In September, doctors observe an increase in asthma flare-ups due to factors such as the spread of viral infections in schools, the emergence of ragweed pollen, mold growth, and wildfire smoke. The transition to colder, drier air and sudden weather changes also trigger symptoms.

WATCH THE NEWSCAST BELOW

The National Report

Your forecast

Visit our News 5 weather page to see today's forecast.

Traffic impacts

View our News 5 Traffic Map to see any road closures or delays due to the weather or crashes from the weather.