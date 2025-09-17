Pavement repairs coming to U.S. 224 in Portage County in 2028

PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio — Over 13 miles of U.S. 224 will undergo pavement replacement in 2028.

The project stretches from the Summit/Portage County line all the way to the U.S. 224, Route 183 and Waterloo Road intersection.

The Ohio Department of Transportation plans to start the project sometime in the spring or summer of 2028. The project is estimated to cost over $14.7 million.

While this is a big undertaking, ODOT said it's needed as this stretch of road is getting old.

"224 has been around for a while, especially that western portion," ODOT Public Information Officer Justin Chesnick said. "It's kind of getting to the point of it being beyond its useful life. Hence, kind of going down there five or six inches and removing all of that old pavement and making those repairs."

There will be closures with this project. ODOT expects to detour drivers to Interstate 76, 77 or State Route 14. The project will also be divided into sections to help limit the traffic impact.

Construction is expected to wrap up in the Fall of 2028.

The public comment period is now open for this project. You can share your thoughts through this online form.