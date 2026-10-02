MORNING DIGEST: Car crashes into Akron home after speeding down street

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Friday, October 2, and here is what you need to know.

Car crashes into Cleveland home after speeding down street

A car crashed into a house in Akron early Friday morning. The crash happened near the intersection off Inman Avenue and Lindsey Avenue. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, the vehicle was seen speeding moments before it slammed into the house. It is unclear whether anyone was injured. The extent of the damage has not been released. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Suspect dies following officer-involved shooting in Akron

A man is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Akron. According to police, the incident happened just after 8:30 Thursday morning on Brown Street. The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force was attempting to arrest 34-year-old Johnathan Moore, who was was wanted on a vandalism warrant. Police said Moore pulled out a gun, and fired striking himself in the head. An Akron detective also fired, hitting Moore in the chest. Moore was transported to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Akron officer investigated for alleged camera misuse

A former Akron police officer is under investigation for allegedly accessing the city's Flock cameras system while on administrative leave. Officer Davon Fields was first placed on leave after a fatal shooting. He was placed on leave again earlier this year after facing sexual assault allegations. The Summit County Sheriff's office confirmed an investigation is underway but declined to provide additional details.

Monsters open 20th anniversary season at home

The Cleveland Monsters return to the ice tonight as they take on the Grand Rapids Griffins at Rocket arena. This game is part of the franchise's 20th anniversary season celebration. Fans can visit a photo booth on the concourse before the game and take part in the first "1-2-3 Friday" promotion of the season. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Browns take control of AFC North with win over Steelers

The Cleveland Browns improved to 3-1 and moved into first place in the AFC North with a win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Cleveland's defense recorded five sacks, while the offense scored three touchdowns and totaled 372 yards. The Browns will look to keep the momentum going when they face the New York Jets on October 11 at Metlife Stadium. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.

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Your forecast

On-and-off downpours will impact the morning commute, with the rain tapering off from west to east midday. Much colder with temps stuck near 60 degrees.

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Traffic impact

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