How to watch News 5 at 7 while the NFL Draft is on ABC

CLEVELAND — News 5 Cleveland viewers can watch our 7 PM newscast tonight on streaming and digital platforms, as ABC is set to air the second day of the NFL Draft.

You can watch News 5 at 7 in the player below, or anywhere we stream, like Roku, Samsung TV Plus, Fire TV or Apple TV.

News 5 at 4

Friday night, the Browns will be back on the clock with the 39th overall pick in the NFL draft's second round.

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On Thursday, the Browns selected OT Spencer Fano as the 9th pick overall and WR KC Concepcion.

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