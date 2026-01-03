Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Season premier of Academic Challenge possibly preempted due to POTUS news conference

Due to President Donald Trump's 11 a.m. news conference regarding the U.S.'s “large-scale strike” early Saturday in Venezuela, News 5's Academic Challenge may be preempted.

Academic Challenge was set to air at 11:30 a.m., but it will air in its entirety next Saturday if Trump's news conference goes past then.

We will join Academic Challenge in progress if Trump goes past 11:30 a.m. If he goes past 11:30 a.m., Academic Challenge will air in its entirety next Saturday at its normal time.

