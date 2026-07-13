Big Boy locomotive makes a return to Northeast Ohio Monday

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio — The historic train, Big Boy, is making a return trip to Northeast Ohio.

The train made a trip across the country in honor of America's 250th celebration.

In June, the train made several stops in Northeast Ohio, but on its return trip, there will be one Northeast Ohio stop in Rocky River.

Union Pacific's Big Boy rolls into Northeast Ohio

RELATED: Union Pacific's Big Boy rolls into Northeast Ohio

The locomotive will stop at the Norfolk Southern Depot on Monday for just 30 minutes.

The stop will be from 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The City of Rocky River is asking people to bike or walk to the site if possible. Visitors will not be able to park at nearby shopping centers. Depot Street will be closed for the event.

Guests are also advised to bring a water bottle and an umbrella.

The Cleveland Division of Water will have its 300-gallon water buggy on-site, providing free drinking water.

The historic train is drawing some special guests. Participants at the BrainFit Club at Kemper Cognitive Wellness are taking a field trip to the depot. The clinic uses outings like this as therapy for people experiencing cognitive decline.

Doctors said seeing the massive locomotive and hearing its whistle provides a rich sensory experience.

Feeling the vibrations of the train also helps engage multiple areas of the brain simultaneously. The shared experience helps reduce social isolation. It also encourages curiosity and memory recall.

"We promote new memories," Kathy Kemper Busch, a community nurse liaison with Kemper House, said. "We promote old memories. We love to talk about what their experiences were growing up especially with the trains and locomotives."

After the 30-minute stop in Rocky River, Big Boy will continue heading west and will pass through Westlake, Avon Lake, Sheffield, Lorain and Vermillion.