Union Pacific's Big Boy rolls into Northeast Ohio

LORAIN, Ohio — A massive piece of America's history is rolling through Northeast Ohio.

Union Pacific's Big Boy No. 4014 will make two stops on Monday for its coast-to-coast tour of the country in honor of America's 250th birthday.

Big Boy is one of 25 locomotives of its kind ever built.

He is the last operational one and lives up to his name.

The locomotive is 133 feet long and weighs 1.2 million pounds.

Union Pacific's tour started in April in Sacramento, California and will reach Philadelphia on July 4—America's birthday.

News 5 spoke with Maureen Halbur, Union Pacific's General Director of Executive Services, as she was traveling on Big Boy. Halbur said this is the first time the train will be in Ohio in over 80 years. She hopes people can bond over this unique experience, whether they see Big Boy at a whistle stop or just passing by.

"You'll see families come out, and it's all types of individuals, right?" she said. "You will find various people standing next to each other and having conversations about the historical value of this, or they knew somebody who was in the transportation business. You see grandpas talking to their grandkids about it."

Big Boy will make two whistle stops in Northeast Ohio on Monday. These stops allow people 15 to 30 minutes to get close to the train.

According to Union Pacific, the first stop will be in Lorain, near the intersection of West 11th Street and Reid Avenue, around 11:15 a.m.

The second stop will be in Euclid at 1:30 p.m. near the Chardon Road crossing north of Euclid Avenue.

If you miss Big Boy this time, there is another chance to catch him when he makes his way back from the America 250 celebration in Philadelphia.

The train will make another whistle stop in Rocky River on Monday, July 13.