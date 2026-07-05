PHOTOS: Northeast Ohio celebrates America's 250th birthday with fireworks shows

Fireworks lit up the sky across the country Saturday night as America celebrated its 250th birthday, a historic milestone in the nation's independence.

Celebrations in Northeast Ohio have been taking place all week and will continue through the weekend, featuring various events and fireworks shows.

RELATED: Your 2026 Northeast Ohio fireworks guide

News 5 viewers have been sending us photos and videos of their local Fourth of July fireworks celebrations. Take a look below:

If you watched fireworks over the weekend, you can send photos and short videos to us by clicking "Add" in the gallery above, or by CLICKING HERE .