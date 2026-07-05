PHOTOS: Northeast Ohio celebrates America's 250th birthday with fireworks shows

Fireworks lit up the sky across the country Saturday night as America celebrated its 250th birthday, a historic milestone in the nation's independence.
Celebrations in Northeast Ohio have been taking place all week and will continue through the weekend, featuring various events and fireworks shows.
RELATED: Your 2026 Northeast Ohio fireworks guide
News 5 viewers have been sending us photos and videos of their local Fourth of July fireworks celebrations. Take a look below:
If you watched fireworks over the weekend, you can send photos and short videos to us by clicking "Add" in the gallery above, or by CLICKING HERE.
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