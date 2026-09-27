Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
News 5 Cleveland WEWSHomepage Showcase

Actions

Cleveland Guardians win 3rd Straight Division Championship

progressive-field-2025.jpeg
News 5
progressive-field-2025.jpeg
Posted
and last updated

CLEVELAND — The American League Central still runs through Cleveland.

After securing a playoff spot on Thursday, a win over the Kansas City Royals and a Chicago White Sox loss to the Colorado Rockies has awarded the Guardians their third straight American League Central division title.

Cleveland took the division in style with a home run derby out in Kansas City: five homers in total, a pair each from Brayan Rocchio and Patrick Bailey, plus one from Chase DeLauter, saw them cruise to an 11-5 win. Meanwhile on the south-side, a multi-homer night from Rockies slugger Hunter Goodman proved to be the nail in the coffin of Chicago’s division total hopes in a 9-6 White Sox loss.

Now, Cleveland not only wins their division championship, but a first round bye in the playoffs. The Guardians will be the 2nd seed in the American League, earning them a spot in the ALDS, where they will play the winner of the 3 and 6 seed. Game 1 of the ALDS is set for Saturday, October 3rd at Progressive Field.

Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.