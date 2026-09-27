Cleveland Guardians win 3rd Straight Division Championship

CLEVELAND — The American League Central still runs through Cleveland.

After securing a playoff spot on Thursday, a win over the Kansas City Royals and a Chicago White Sox loss to the Colorado Rockies has awarded the Guardians their third straight American League Central division title.

Cleveland took the division in style with a home run derby out in Kansas City: five homers in total, a pair each from Brayan Rocchio and Patrick Bailey, plus one from Chase DeLauter, saw them cruise to an 11-5 win. Meanwhile on the south-side, a multi-homer night from Rockies slugger Hunter Goodman proved to be the nail in the coffin of Chicago’s division total hopes in a 9-6 White Sox loss.

Now, Cleveland not only wins their division championship, but a first round bye in the playoffs. The Guardians will be the 2nd seed in the American League, earning them a spot in the ALDS, where they will play the winner of the 3 and 6 seed. Game 1 of the ALDS is set for Saturday, October 3rd at Progressive Field.