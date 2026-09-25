Cleveland Orchestra musicians go on strike as contract talks remain unresolved

CLEVELAND — Members of The Cleveland Orchestra are on strike as musicians and management remain divided over pay, working conditions and the future of a planned three-week European tour.

The musicians walked off the job after months of contract negotiations, saying they deserve a new agreement that better reflects their work and keeps their compensation competitive with other major orchestras.

“This is about dignity for these workers. This is more than an economic argument,” said Brian Pearson of the North Shore Federation of Labor.

The two sides have been negotiating since July and have made progress on several issues, including parental leave, workload, touring and hiring practices. But compensation remains a major sticking point.

Elayna Duitman, a violinist and chair of the musicians' negotiating committee, said the musicians are seeking compensation that keeps pace with their peer orchestras.

“It’s our compensation packages keeping us in line with our peer orchestras,” Duitman said. “Even if we attained everything we’re asking for, we would still be number eight in terms of pay.”

According to numbers provided by the musicians during the strike, base pay is currently $162,916. Duitman said that figure is $15,323 below where wages would be if they had kept pace with inflation over the past six years.

She also said musicians have lost 10% of their purchasing power to inflation and that their pay trails that of musicians at comparable orchestras.

“We are recognized as one of the very best orchestras in the country, but we are by a very large margin the worst-paid musicians among our seven peer orchestras,” Duitman said.

The musicians' union is seeking a 25% total salary increase over three years.

Cleveland Orchestra President and CEO André Gremillet said management cannot agree to that increase and said the two sides remain far apart.

“We're really far apart,” Gremillet said. “In order for us to move with our offers, they need to move down. The whole point of negotiation is it is a give-and-take process. You cannot have only one side giving.”

In a statement Friday, management said it has not made its best offer yet. During an interview, Gremillet declined to disclose the number management considers feasible, but said the musicians know what that figure is.

He also pushed back on comparisons between Cleveland musicians' salaries and those at orchestras in more expensive cities.

“When comparing salaries of different orchestras, if one takes into account the cost of living of Cleveland, our orchestra is routinely viewed as having one of the highest salaries in the industry, in terms of purchasing power,” Gremillet said.

“If you take into account the cost of living, this orchestra is at or near the top, which is absolutely appropriate given what a great orchestra it is,” he said.

The musicians have pointed to salaries at other major orchestras as evidence that Cleveland's compensation has fallen behind.

Duitman said the musicians' pay trails that of the other “Big Five” orchestras in New York, Boston, Philadelphia and Chicago. The musicians say recently negotiated contracts in Boston and Philadelphia have pushed base salaries above $200,000.

The dispute is already affecting performances.

Two upcoming performances have been canceled, and the musicians say they will not participate in the European tour unless they reach an agreement before the deadline.

For the musicians, the possibility of missing the tour is particularly difficult.

“I really want it to happen. All of us want this tour to happen,” Duitman said. “We love playing for audiences in Europe, and it's just unfortunate that it's come to this point.”

But Gremillet said there is another possibility.

He said management has asked the musicians to extend their current contract and return to negotiations, potentially allowing the European tour to go forward while talks continue.

Gremillet said the musicians chose September 23 as an extension deadline, while management wanted more time to negotiate.

“We've only had 11 negotiating sessions when on average it's taken over 15 sessions in the past to come to an agreement,” Gremillet said. “So, we're not done. We're not anywhere near done.”

Gremillet called the strike “highly premature” and said he believes there was another way to continue negotiations without a work stoppage.

“I really believe the strike was unnecessary, that there was a better way to eventually come to an agreement,” he said. “I look forward to coming to an agreement and to continuing to work with these wonderful musicians.”

Both sides say they want a resolution, but they remain divided over how much the musicians should be paid and how quickly a new contract needs to be reached. Duitman says they are available 24/7 for negotiations and hope to reach a resolution soon.

As the negotiations continue, the musicians are also planning a free community concert to thank supporters.

The concert is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, at the Sanctuary inside Plymouth Church in Shaker Heights.

"There's been so much support that's been shown over the last few weeks and this is our way of giving back. Plymouth Church is a smaller stage and we can't fit a whole orchestra on it on that stage but it will be a beautiful concert," Duitman said.

