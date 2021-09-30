Cleveland's new music competition 'Battle of The Land' kicks off Thursday at Tower City

CLEVELAND — Cleveland’s newest live music competition, ‘Battle of the Land’ kicks off Thursday at Tower City.

Talented Cleveland musicians will compete for the opportunity to open for Cleveland’s own Grammy-award-winning group Bone Thugs-N-Harmony.

"Cleveland is synonymous with music, and marquee events like the Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Concert and Battle of the Land are exactly the type of excitement and energy that we are bringing to Tower City Center,” said Kofi Bonner, Bedrock CEO in a release. “We know that Clevelanders have many fond memories from their time at Tower City Center and with the destination marketplace set to become a hub for interactive experiences, we’re excited to once again provide a venue for future memories.”

The artists who will compete in Thursday’s competition include “Who Saved Who,” “Velma Punch,” “Blayzee,” and “Little G Fresh.”

Doors to the event open at 5 p.m. You can get free tickets for Thursday's show here.

