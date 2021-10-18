The Musical Legacy of Michael Stanley concert adds third and final show

NORTHFIELD, Ohio — Organizers of the concert “The Musical Legacy of Michael Stanley,” have added a third and final show after fans flooded social media and called local radio stations asking for another show.

Live Nation announced Monday that the third and final show will be on Sunday, Dec. 5 at 7:30 p.m. at MGM Northfield Park-Center Stage.

The concert will celebrate five decades of music from Stanley’s career, including hits from The Michael Stanley Band and The Resonators with special guest Jonah Koslen.

Tickets for the tribute concert honoring the life and legacy of the music legend will go on sale Friday, Oct. 22 at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased here.

A portion of every ticket sold for the third concert will be donated to the newly formed 10,000 Watts of Holy Light Fund of the Cleveland Foundation. The fund will identify Cleveland-centric organizations and dedicate annual donations as part of its mission.

"We wanted to find a way to continue to celebrate our father’s involvement with local charitable organizations,” said his daughters Anna Sary and Sarah Sharp. “Using our father’s musical legacy and the partnership with the highly respected Cleveland Foundation, 10,000 Watts of Holy Light of The Cleveland Foundation will shed light on and provide financial support to important Northeast Ohio charitable institutions. We know our father would love that his music will continue to bring happiness and memories for years to come.”

The Cleveland rock legend died at 72 earlier this year of lung cancer.

Stanley, a Cleveland native, recorded several memorable hits, such as "My Town” and “He Can’t Love You,” over the course of several decades. In all, Stanley recorded more than 18 albums and gave hundreds of concert performances.

