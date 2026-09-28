Harlem Globetrotters coming to Cleveland this December

The Harlem Globetrotters have announced they are bringing their Rivalry Tour to Cleveland later this year.

They are set to perform on Dec. 30 at Rocket Arena.

"This tour is unlike any other in 100 years, with a whole new game, a new lineup of rivals, and all-new challenges that raise the stakes at every stop. Fans won't just be watching, either - this season puts them in on the action, from the court to the jumbotron. It's basketball without limits - every possession turned into showtime - bringing the fun, the joy, and the history that only the Globetrotters can deliver," the team said in a news release.

Presale tickets go on sale on Sept. 28 at 10 a.m. General tickets go on sale on Oct. 2 at 10 a.m.

CLICK HERE for ticket information.