WATCH LIVE: City of Cleveland gives update on Garden Valley explosion

CLEVELAND — The City of Cleveland is holding a news conference this morning to update the public on an explosion at the Rainbow Terrace Apartments last June in Garden Valley.

You can watch the news conference in the player below at 11:30 a.m.

News 5 livestream event

The explosion happened on June 23, 2025.

A father was killed, five others were taken to the hospital, and over 100 people were left without a home.

In December, News 5's Remi Murrey spoke to Cleveland Fire officials about what they believed happened.

WATCH:

Here's what investigators believe possibly caused Garden Valley explosion that killed 1, left multiple injured

RELATED: Here's what investigators believe possibly caused Garden Valley explosion that killed 1, left multiple injured