Getting married? You can now create a wedding registry on Etsy

Etsy is already a great place to search for unique save-the-date cards, charming centerpieces and other one-of-a-kind wedding inspiration — so when the online marketplace for handcrafted goods announced it was starting its own wedding registry, it felt like a match made in heaven.

Etsy Registry was announced via blog post on the company’s news blog Wednesday morning along with a forecast of upcoming wedding trends. In the post, the company’s resident trend expert Dayna Isom Johnson said the site has seen a “staggering” 872% increase in searches for handmade gifts, noting that the data indicates couples and their guests are moving away from mass-produced gifts.

“In addition to handmade and vintage, couples can also register for personalized items and specify the exact customization for their guests, making Etsy a one-stop-shop for gifts, wedding decor, and even bridal party items — all while supporting small businesses,” Johnson said in the post.

Etsy picked a good time to enter the registry game, with major players like Bed Bath & Beyond announcing closures earlier this year. Even before Bed Bath & Beyond bowed out, the chain’s wedding registry business had lost ground to competitors such as Amazon, Target and Williams-Sonoma, CNN Business reported. The outlet also reported Etsy gained 7 million new customers in its last quarter and has 90 million active shoppers on its marketplace in total.

In conjunction with the Etsy Registry launch, the company rolled out its 2023 wedding trend guide, citing “lovecore” (think pinks and reds), oversized florals, Western-inspired weddings and statement accessories as trends to look out for this year.

As if the trend report weren’t enough, the online handmade marketplace tapped a celebrity couple to highlight alongside its registry rollout. Antoni Porowski, of Queer Eye fame, and his fiancé, Kevin Harrington, created their own curated registry on the site showcasing talented makers from all over the world.

