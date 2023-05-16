Krispy Kreme is bringing back 4 fan-favorite doughnuts

While Krispy Kreme’s limited-time doughnut collections are usually filled with brand-new flavors, their latest menu additions are actually blasts from the past.

The new “Fan Favs” collection includes four of the doughnut shop’s top-selling flavors that were in previous limited-time collections from the past five years: Banana Pudding, Strawberries & Kreme, Chocolate Kreme Pie and Key Lime Pie. All four doughnuts are filled with different-flavored Kreme.

The Banana Pudding doughnut is filled with Banana Pudding Kreme filling, dipped in yellow icing and decorated with white Kreme and vanilla wafer cookies. Krispy Kreme says the Strawberries & Kreme doughnut is filled with Strawberry & Kreme filling, dipped in strawberry icing and finished with swirls of white icing.

For chocolate lovers, the Chocolate Kreme Pie doughnut is filled with Chocolate Custard Kreme filling, dipped in chocolate icing and topped with a “Kreme dollop” and mini chocolate chip pieces. The other pie-flavored doughnut, Key Lime, is filled with Key Lime Kreme filling, dipped in lime green icing and topped with graham cracker crumbs.

You can get the four doughnuts in shops now for a limited time. You may also be able to find them in a six-pack at select grocery stores.

Krispy Kreme

The Banana Pudding doughnut first appeared in 2018 (although another version is from 2014) but was also in the “Dessert Doughnut” collection in 2020 alongside Coconut Cake and Mississippi Mud Pie. Meanwhile, Strawberries & Kreme appeared in 2018. It also apparently returned in February 2022, but at that time it was called “Bee Mine” for Valentine’s Day and had a different icing design and shape.

The Chocolate Kreme Pie doughnut was around for Thanksgiving in 2019, while Key Lime Pie debuted in the 2021 “Island Time Collection” with Piña Colada and Island Time doughnuts. The Island Time was a Kreme-filled doughnut that was decorated to look like a beach, complete with blue icing for the ocean and graham cracker crumbs for the sand.

Krispy Kreme

The “Fan Favs” collection will only be around until June 18, so you’ll want to grab them soon before they disappear from the menu again.

Which “Fan Favs” doughnut are you most excited to see return?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.