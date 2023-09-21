2023 Fall Foliage Forecast: When to expect the best color in Northeast Ohio and where to visit

Fall officially arrives this weekend on Saturday at 2:50 a.m. and the leaves are JUST starting to get a little color.

According to Explore Fall, as of this week, little to no color is being reported across most of Northeast Ohio, but low color should start to spread across the state over the next week or so. The map below shows the fall foliage forecast for Sept. 25.

To get really good fall colors, trees need to see some chilly nights and cool afternoon sunshine during the late summer and early fall. That's what our temperatures have been like for the last few weeks. For the last two weeks or so, temperatures during the afternoon have been in the 70s, with lows in the 40s and 50s that have remained above the frost level. This bodes well for a more vibrant fall color.

However, there are many factors that can affect fall foliage. Moisture can also affect the brilliance of fall colors. While August was very rainy, September featured much drier weather. As of Sept. 21, Cleveland is running 2.20 inches below average for the monthly rainfall. Too little rain or too much rain can affect the color of the leaves. It would be better to get a little more rain over the next few weeks to help prevent the trees from getting too stressed and help them hold onto their leaves rather than quickly drop.

Typically, fall colors peak around mid-October across Northeast Ohio, but remember, this can vary by a week or two depending on the moisture content and temperature swings. Bottom line, you still have time to plan your visit to the best spots in Northeast Ohio to soak in that fall color when it fully arrives.

Below is a list of some hot spots to check out the best views of fall foliage:

Lorain County

Cascade Park — 387 Furnace St., Elyria

Visitors to this park can soak in the color by walking the trails along the Black River. The view at Cascade's West Falls is the gem of this park and something you won't want to miss.

French Creek Reservation — 4540 French Creek Road, Sheffield

With more than four and a half miles of trails and hundreds of acres of woods to walk, hike and bike through, this park is sure to delight. It's also home to three separate creeks.

Carlisle Reservation — 12882 Diagonal Road, LaGrange

Encompassing nearly 2,000 acres, this park has plenty to offer. It features several types of ecosystems to explore, such as upland meadows, flood plains, wetlands and forests.

Black River Reservation — High Meadows, 1750 Ford Road Elyria; Bur Oak, 6150 Ford Road, Elyria; Day's Dam, 2729 East 31st St., Lorain

This reservation is actually three individual parks that are all connected by trails that take you through Elyria and Lorain. Anyone walking through this park system will be treated to some amazing views.

Schoepfle Garden — One of the coolest parks in the area, Schoepfle Garden features nearly 80 acres of woods and botanical gardens along the Vermilion River.

Cuyahoga County

Tinker's Creek Gorge Scenic Overlook — Bedford Reservation — Gorge Pkway, Walton Hills

This spot is one of the hidden gems of Ohio and the Cleveland Metroparks. It's been designated as a National Natural Landmark by the Secretary of the Interior "for its condition, illustrative character, rarity, diversity and value to science and education."

Chippewa Creek Scenic Overlook — Brecksville Reservation — Chippewa Creek Drive, Brecksville

This gorge is a time capsule of ancient history. The gorge was made by retreating glaciers that once covered the area. Now, the water that flows through continues to erode the rocks, slowly reshaping the landscape.

Squire's Castle — North Chagrin Reservation — Sunset Lane, Mayfield

If you've never been to Squire's Castle, fall is the best time of year to visit. A gatehouse modeled after an English castle sits on the top of a hill with woods all around to explore.

Fort Hill — Rocky River Reservation — Valley Parkway, North Olmsted

The Cleveland Metroparks calls this area "one of the most picturesque locations in the Emerald Necklace." Take a stroll up a series of stairs 90 feet above the Rocky River flowing below.

Mills Creek Falls — Garfield Park Reservation — Mill Creek Trail, Cleveland

This overlook gives you a beautiful view of one of Cuyahoga County's highest waterfalls.

Bunn's Lake — Bradley Woods Reservation — White Oak Lane, Westlake

This lake serves as a waterfall habitat and a great spot for people to enjoy a picnic. Created in the 1980s, the lake is home to a myriad of waterfowl, so make sure to bring your camera or binoculars.

Whipp's Ledges — Hickley Reservation, Hinkley Township

Navigating through the crevasses carved out by glaciers offers visitors more than just a walk on a trail. This park contains nearly 20 miles of trails for both walkers and horseback riders. Small caves, rock climbers and fall colors are just some of the sights one will see while hiking.

Rocky River Reservation — Located in Berea, Brookpark, Cleveland, Fairview Park, Lakewood, North Olmsted, Olmsted Township and Rocky River

The Rocky River Reservation's massive shale cliffs rise above the sycamore and cottonwood trees. The variety of trees offers a mix of fall foliage to see. Trails twist and turn through the valley's floodplain forests and meadows. This is one of the best places to drive through to see fall colors. To enjoy the full ride, start at the northernmost section of the park where U.S. Route 6 and Valley Parkway meet, and then just drive south along Valley Parkway. The route will take you all the way south, and you'll end up just a short drive from the Cuyahoga Valley National Park.

Lake County

Hell Hollow Wilderness Area — 14437 Leroy Center Road, Thompson

A loop trail leading up to a high cliff top will give visitors a magnificent view of the creek valley below. You'll be able to take in all of autumn's splendor as you look out over a 100-foot-deep ravine left over from when glaciers moved across the area.

Girdled Road Reservation — 12840 Girdled Road, Concord Township

This park features wetlands, fields and plenty of forests to explore. It's also been designated by Audubon Ohio as an Important Bird Area, so make sure to bring binoculars or a zoom lens to really appreciate the wildlife this fall.

Chapin Forest Reservation — 9938 Chillicothe Road, Kirtland

This park features around six miles of trails that take visitors through forests home to multiple types of trees. You can view the changing colors of maple, oak, hemlock and beech trees. One of the best spots to view fall colors in this park is the Sharon Conglomerate Ledges.

The Holden Arboretum — 9550 Sperry Road, Kirtland

This 3,600-acre park features one of the largest botanical gardens in the country, with hundreds of acres of gardens alone. While you can view fall colors through the entire park, the Murch Canopy Walk and the Kalberer Family Emergent Tower, which stands 120 feet above the forest floor, give you the best views.

Geauga County

Claridon Woodlands — 11383 Claridon Troy Road, Claridon Township

This park is home to various wildlife habitats and features two ponds, 2.2 miles of trails and 127 acres of woods. It also features several tributaries from the Cuyahoga River for a nice walk along the water.

Big Creek Park — 9160 Robinson Road, Chardon Township

This nearly 700-acre park features nine trails totaling around four miles, as well as bike trails.

The Rookery — 10110 Cedar Road, Munson Township

This park has more than 560 acres of land that take you along the Chagrin River, a nesting colony of Great Blue Heron and an old railroad junction. The Interurban Trail is a must-see for fall foliage.

The West Woods — 9465 Kinsman Road, Russell and Newbury Townships

At more than 900 acres, this park has it all. Visitors can enjoy everything from wetlands to forests.

Summit County

Deep Lock Quarry — 5779 Riverview Road, Peninsula

A near mile-and-a-half-long trail winds through the woods to the quarry. Along the way, you'll see discarded millstones and building foundations from days gone by.

Munroe Falls Lake Area — 521 S. River Road, Munroe Falls

Enjoy a walk along the Indian Spring Trail that takes you through two types of forests. There are also some ponds, streams and wetlands to enjoy bird watching.

Sand Run Metro Park Big Bend Area Towpath Trail — 1337 Merriman Road, Akron

This is a massive area of land with 41 miles of multipurpose trails that you can explore. It borders the Cuyahoga Valley National Park.

Hampton Hills Metro Park Top O' the World Area — 1285 Bath Road, Cuyahoga Falls

This spot is great for catching the last rays of light as the sun sets and illuminates the gold and orange leaves.

Cascade Valley Metro Park Oxbow Trail — 1061 Cuyahoga St., Akron

Visitors here can take a hike along the Oxbow Trail, which connects to the overlook trail. Once there, enjoy the view from the Overlook Deck.

Cuyahoga Valley National Park

Blue Hen Falls — 2001 Boston Mills Road, Brecksville

A favorite among visitors who want to see one the most beautiful waterfalls in the Cuyahoga Valley National Park. Hikers can't help but be dazzled by the deep red and orange colors of the trees during the fall season.

Brandywine Falls Trailhead — 8176 Brandywine Road, Sagamore Hills

Two hundred years ago, Brandywine Creek was home to a grist mill that supported the nearby community. Now, it's home to a beautiful tract of land that leads to Brandywine Gorge and the 60-foot-tall Brandywine Falls.

Virginia Kendall Ledges — 701 Truxell Road, Peninsula

Hands down one of the best views to see fall colors. The Virginia Kendall Ledges span about two miles. The overlook is perched atop the nearly 100-foot tall ledges, making it a perfect view of a tree skyline dressed in autumn colors.

