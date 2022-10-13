The best spots to take in the grandeur of leaves changing in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND — While the transition from summer into fall this year was rather abrupt, with temperatures decreasing drastically in just a few days, it took a few weeks for the leaves to really start to change. But now as Halloween approaches, the vibrant peak of Northeast Ohio's fall foliage is near.

What causes the colors to change

To get really good fall colors, trees need to see some chilly nights and cool afternoon sunshine. With recent high temperatures in the 60s and the lows in the 50s that are still above frost level, Mother Nature is really getting started turning green into gold.

It's been nearly perfect weather to catapult leaves changing colors. Had the weather been warmer, with remnants of summer still warming the air, it would have meant a delay in when the colors changed — and resulted in a shorter fall color season.

Also, Ohio has had a decent amount of rain as of late, and that helps the leaves change color in a timely manner.

When can we expect to see the most color?

Fall officially started on Sept. 22, which means we are getting closer to one of the most gorgeous times of year. And even though it has been a few weeks since autumn started, it's taken a bit of time for those green leaves to start transitioning to yellow, orange and red.

The fall colors are expected to peak over the next two weeks (in mid-to-late October).

The trees are healthy this year, meaning it will take longer for the leaves to fall off the branches so we will get to enjoy the fall colors for a longer period.

According to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, most of the trees in the state are changing, with some areas approaching peak color. In many areas it will still take a couple weeks to reach the peak—which means you have time to plan your visit to the best spots in Northeast Ohio to soak in that fall color when it fully arrives.

Here are the best places to view fall colors across our area

Lorain County

Cascade Park — 387 Furnace St., Elyria

Visitors to this park can soak in the color by walking the trails along the Black River. The view at Cascade's West Falls is the gem of this park and something you won't want to miss.

French Creek Reservation — 4540 French Creek Road, Sheffield

With more than four and a half miles of trails and hundreds of acres of woods to walk, hike and bike through, this park is sure to delight. It's also home to three separate creeks

Carlisle Reservation — 12882 Diagonal Road, LaGrange

Encompassing nearly 2,000 acres, this park has plenty to offer. It features several types of ecosystems to explore such as an upland meadows, flood plains, wetlands and forests.

Black River Reservation — High Meadows, 1750 Ford Road Elyria; Bur Oak, 6150 Ford Road, Elyria; Day's Dam, 2729 East 31st St., Lorain

This reservation is actually three individual parks that are all connected by trails that take you through Elyria and Lorain. Anyone walking through this park system will be treated to some amazing views.

Schoepfle Garden — One of the coolest parks the area, Schoepfle Garden features nearly 80 acres of woods and botanical gardens along the Vermilion River.

Cuyahoga County

Tinker's Creek Gorge Scenic Overlook — Bedford Reservation — Gorge Pkway, Walton Hills

This spot is one of the hidden gems of Ohio and the Cleveland Metroparks. It's been designated as a National Natural Landmark by the Secretary of the Interior "for its condition, illustrative character, rarity, diversity and value to science and education."

Chippewa Creek Scenic Overlook — Brecksville Reservation — Chippewa Creek Drive, Brecksville

This gorge is a time capsule of ancient history. The gorge was made by retreating glaciers that once covered the area. Now, the water that flows through continues to erode the rocks, slowly reshaping the landscape.

Squire's Castle — North Chagrin Reservation — Sunset Lane, Mayfield

If you've never been to Squire's Castle, fall is the best time of year to visit. A gatehouse modeled after an English castle sits on the top of a hill with woods all around to explore.

Fort Hill — Rocky River Reservation — Valley Parkway, North Olmsted

The Cleveland Metroparks calls this area "one of the most picturesque locations in the Emerald Necklace." Take a stroll up a series of stairs 90 feet above the Rocky River flowing below.

Mills Creek Falls — Garfield Park Reservation — Mill Creek Trail, Cleveland

This overlook gives you the a beautiful view of one of Cuyahoga County's highest water falls.

Bunn's Lake — Bradley Woods Reservation — White Oak Lane, Westlake

This lake serves as a waterfall habitat and a great spot for people to enjoy a picnic. Created in the 1980s, the lake is home to a myriad of waterfowl so make sure to bring your camera or binoculars.

Whipp's Ledges — Hickley Reservation, Hinkley Township

Navigating through the crevasses carved out by glaciers offers visitors more than just a walk on a trail. This park contains nearly 20 miles of trails for both walkers and horseback riders. Small caves, rock climbers and fall colors are just some of the sights one will see while hiking.

Rocky River Reservation — Located in Berea, Brookpark, Cleveland, Fariview Park, Lakewood, North Olmsted, Olmsted Township and Rocky River. The Rocky River Reservation's massive shale cliffs rise above the sycamore and cottonwood trees. The variety of trees offers a mix of fall foliage to see. Trails twist and turn through the valley's floodplain forests and meadows. This is one of the best places to drive through to see fall colors. To enjoy the full ride, start at the northern most section of the park where U.S. Route 6 and Valley Parkway meet and then just drive south along Valley Parkway. The route will take you all the way south and you'll end up just a short drive from the Cuyahoga Valley National Park.

Lake County

Hell Hollow Wilderness Area — 14437 Leroy Center Road, Thompson

A loop trail leading up to a high cliff top will give visitors a magnificent view of the creek valley below. You'll be able to take in all of autumn's splendor as you look out over a 100-foot deep ravine left over from when glaciers moved across the area.

Girdled Road Reservation — 12840 Girdled Road, Concord Township

This park features wetlands, fields and plenty of forests to explore. It's also been designated by Audubon Ohio as an Important Bird Area, so make sure to bring binoculars or a zoom lens to really appreciate the wildlife this fall.

Chapin Forest Reservation — 9938 Chillicothe Road, Kirtland

This park features around six miles of trails that take visitors through forests home to multiple types of trees. You can view the changing colors of maple, oak, hemlock and beech trees. One of the best spots to view fall colors in this park is the Sharon Conglomerate Ledges.

The Holden Arboretum — 9550 Sperry Road, Kirtland

This 3,600 acre park features one of the largest botanical gardens in the country, with hundreds of acres of gardens alone. While you can view fall colors through the entire park, the Murch Canopy Walk and the Kalberer Family Emergent Tower that stands 120 feet above the forest floor gives you the best views.

Geauga County

Claridon Woodlands — 11383 Claridon Troy Road, Claridon Township

This park is home to various wildlife habitats and features two ponds, 2.2 miles of trails and 127 acres of woods. It also features several tributaries from the Cuyahoga River for a nice walk along the water.

Big Creek Park — 9160 Robinson Road, Chardon Township

This nearly 700-acre park features nine trails totaling around four miles as well as a bike trails.

The Rookery — 10110 Cedar Road, Munson Township

This park has more than 560 acres of land that take you along the Chagrin River, a nesting colony of Great Blue Heron and an old railroad junction. The Interurban Trail is a must-see for fall foliage.

The West Woods — 9465 Kinsman Road, Russell and Newbury Townships

At more than 900 acres, this park has it all. Visitors can enjoy everything from wetlands to forests.

Summit County

Deep Lock Quarry — 5779 Riverview Road, Peninsula

A near mile-and-a-half-long trail winds through the woods to the quarry. Along the way you'll see discarded millstones and building foundations from days gone by.

Munroe Falls Lake Area — 521 S. River Road, Munroe Falls

Enjoy a walk along Indian Spring Trail that takes you through two types of forests. There's also some ponds, streams and wetlands to enjoy bird watching.

Sand Run Metro Park Big Bend Area Towpath Trail — 1337 Merriman Road, Akron

This is a massive area of land with 41 miles of multipurpose trails that you can explore. It borders the Cuyahoga Valley National Park.

Hampton Hills Metro Park Top O' the World Area — 1285 Bath Road, Cuyahoga Falls

This spot is great for catching the last rays of light as the sun sets and illuminates the gold and orange leaves.

Cascade Valley Metro Park Oxbow Trail — 1061 Cuyahoga St., Akron

Visitors here can take a hike along the Oxbow Trail, which connects to the overlook trail. Once there, enjoy the view from the Overlook Deck.

Cuyahoga Valley National Park

Blue Hen Falls — 2001 Boston Mills Road, Brecksville

A favorite among visitors who want to see one the most beautiful waterfalls in the Cuyahoga Valley National Park. Hikers can't help but be dazzled by the deep reds and orange colors of the trees during the fall season.

Brandywine Falls Trailhead — 8176 Brandywine Road, Sagamore Hills

Two hundred years ago, the Brandywine Creek was home to a grist mill that supported the nearby community. Now, it's home to a beautiful tract of land that leads to Brandywine Gorge and the 60-foot-tall Brandywine Falls.

Virginia Kendall Ledges — 701 Truxell Road, Peninsula

Hands down one of the best views to see fall colors. The Virginia Kendall Ledges span about two miles. The overlook is perched atop the nearly 100-foot tall ledges, making it a perfect view of tree skyline dressed in autumn colors.

