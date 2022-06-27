CLEVELAND — Swensons, the famous Northeast Ohio burger joint known for mouthwatering burgers, like its most famous one, the Galley Boy, has been named as the best burger spot in Ohio by Reader’s Digest.

“Though the popular drive-in (with multiple locations across the state) has never shared what exactly those secret sauces are, they best resemble tartar sauce and barbecue sauce. The burger is finished off with a signature olive on a toothpick for a recognizable flair,” Reader’s Digest wrote in the nomination.

Photo courtesy of Swensons. Swensons opens in Cleveland.

Swensons. A Galley Boy, barbecue pulled pork sandwich, and a drink.

Founded in Akron in 1934 by Wesley T. “Pop” Swenson, the restaurant has been a local success for its unique no-indoor dining option, instead allowing customers to stay in their vehicles as curb servers sprint to cars to take orders and deliver the food.

Swensons has over a dozen locations across Northeast Ohio.

The Galley Boy burger has been praised by celebrities like LeBron James and Food Network’s Michael Symon.

RELATED: Swensons opens new location in the city of Brooklyn

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.