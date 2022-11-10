These Vlasic Pickle-Scented Candles Look Just Like Real Jars Of Pickles

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you consider yourself pickle-obsessed, you can now take your love to a new level with a candle that not only smells like pickles, but also looks exactly like a jar full of them.

Vlasic teamed up with home fragrance and accessories company Candier by Ryan Porter to create this limited-edition candle. Housed inside a real Vlasic pickle jar, the wax candle is made to look like pickles floating in pickle juice and, when lit, will fill your room with the scent of fresh pickles.

“We saw a huge opportunity to do something really fun and different with Vlasic in celebration of National Pickle Day. But creating a candle that looks and smells like a real jar of pickles posed several big challenges,” Krysten Kauder, founder of Candier by Ryan Porter, said in a press release. “Getting the wax pickles to look like they’re floating in clear liquid was really tough. So, everything had to be done by hand, including the placement of the pickles and pouring of the wax. After lots of rounds of research and testing, our team nailed it.”

It’s tough to disagree with her when you see the final product, which you may be tempted to stick in the refrigerator door.

You’ll be able to purchase the Vlasic Pickle Candle online for $29 beginning on Nov. 14. The candle is only available while supplies last, so you’ll want to make sure you grab one right away.

If you can’t get your hands on Candier’s Vlasic candle, you can find other pickle-scented candles on Etsy, like this soy-based one from WandasWax that sells for just $10, or this $33 one from CandleIntentionsShop that also includes various crystals, stones and other decorative flourishes.

If you’ll be buying a pickle candle as a gift for a pickle fan or as a white elephant gift for a holiday party, you’ll also find a handful of pickle items on Amazon to complete the gift. For example, these witty socks say, “If you can read this, bring me a pickle,” while this cute wine glass says, “I’m kind of a big dill.”

And, of course, you can’t go wrong with a classic pickle Christmas ornament.

Does your love for pickles go beyond just enjoying them as an occasional snack?

