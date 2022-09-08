11 AM: Ohio Department of Health to provide update on COVID-19 vaccines

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Health will be hosting a press conference on Thursday where they will be providing an update on COVID-19 vaccines.

You can watch the briefing in the player below at 11 a.m.:

News 5 livestream event

ODH Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, Dr. Anna Goroncy and Dr. LaToya Smith are expected to speak.

