11 AM: Ohio Department of Health to provide update on COVID-19 vaccines

Screenshot courtesy The Ohio Channel.
Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, the chief medical officer of the Ohio Department of Health, is seen in a February 2021 appearance testifying at the Ohio Statehouse.
Posted at 8:52 AM, Sep 08, 2022
COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Health will be hosting a press conference on Thursday where they will be providing an update on COVID-19 vaccines.

You can watch the briefing in the player below at 11 a.m.:

News 5 livestream event

ODH Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, Dr. Anna Goroncy and Dr. LaToya Smith are expected to speak.

