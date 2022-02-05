As coronavirus cases plummet, doctors urge Ohioans to stay cautious

CLEVELAND — Regarding the pandemic, things look slightly better now than this time last month. But while the numbers looks different, for some the routine isn’t changing.

“I’m just going to keep doing everything the same, wear a mask in public or with family,” said Nate Penman.

Just last month, it seemed as though every day the number of daily statewide cases was around 20,000.

Today, that number is just over 4,000 cases—but some people say they are not moved by the drastic decrease in coronavirus cases.

“I don't have any issue wearing a mask, especially in the winter,” said Eva Gilker. “It keeps my face warm during these conditions, whatever I can do to help keep the numbers down.”

“People should keep wearing masks, just because the numbers are going down doesn’t mean it disappeared,” said Penman. “It’s still here, it’s not going anywhere anytime soon."

Doctors offered the same sentiments and said Ohioans need to remain vigilant.

“We’ve all been through a lot and the best thing to do for right now is stay the course,” said Dr. Claudia Hoyen. “We all know that there is a new variant in town, the BA2 which is a sister of omicron.”

While we don’t know much about the BA2 variant, Hoyen believes variants will continue to pop up just like omicron and delta.

Hoyen said our best bet is to keep doing what we’re doing and stay patient through winter so we can spring into a better season.

“That’s the best bet for everybody so that kids and can stay in school and businesses can stay open and our front line healthcare workers can take a big breath,” said Hoyen.

