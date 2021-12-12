Austria ends lockdown restrictions for vaccinated people

VIENNA — Austria has ended lockdown restrictions for vaccinated people across most of the country.

Sunday's relaxation of the strict rules comes three weeks after reimposing them to combat a rising wave of coronavirus infections.

The measures vary by region within the country.

They largely allow for the reopening of theaters, museums and other cultural and entertainment venues on Sunday.

Shops will follow on Monday.

Some regions are reopening restaurants and hotels on Sunday.

Others will wait until later in the month.

There will be an 11 p.m. curfew for restaurants.

And masks will still be required on public transportation and inside stores and public spaces.

Unvaccinated people will continue to be subject to lockdown restrictions.