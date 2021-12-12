Watch
Coronavirus

Actions

Austria ends lockdown restrictions for vaccinated people

items.[0].image.alt
Lisa Leutner/AP
Due to the lockdown, restaurants are closed and seats are blocked off in Vienna, Austria, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Lisa Leutner)
Virus Outbreak Austria
Posted at 4:39 PM, Dec 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-12 16:39:49-05

VIENNA — Austria has ended lockdown restrictions for vaccinated people across most of the country.

Sunday's relaxation of the strict rules comes three weeks after reimposing them to combat a rising wave of coronavirus infections.

The measures vary by region within the country.

They largely allow for the reopening of theaters, museums and other cultural and entertainment venues on Sunday.

Shops will follow on Monday.

Some regions are reopening restaurants and hotels on Sunday.

Others will wait until later in the month.

There will be an 11 p.m. curfew for restaurants.

And masks will still be required on public transportation and inside stores and public spaces.

Unvaccinated people will continue to be subject to lockdown restrictions.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

What Happened Now?