Cleveland Clinic nearing capacity due to surge of unvaccinated patients

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Clinic announced Tuesday that it is nearing hospital bed capacity due to the sheer number of unvaccinated individuals contracting COVID-19.

There are 786 COVID-positive Cleveland Clinic patients who have been hospitalized and 218 patients with COVID in the ICU, the hospital said. It's the highest number of patients hospitalized since the start of the pandemic. Cleveland Clinic said the majority of those in the hospital right now are unvaccinated.

The number of hospitalized patients w/ COVID-19 is among the highest since the pandemic started. The vast majority are unvaccinated.



They are fathers. Mothers. Sisters. Sons. Neighbors.



Care in our hospitals is safe, but we're near capacity.



Please help us. Get vaccinated. pic.twitter.com/o0Vk2Rrlok — ClevelandClinicNews (@CleClinicNews) December 14, 2021

According to the Ohio Department of Health, 5,618 new cases of COVID-10 were reported Monday. Nearly 1.8 million people in Ohio have contracted the disease.

The ODH reported 252 new hospitalizations Monday, with 24 ICU admissions across the state. There are currently 4,745 COVID-19 patients in Ohio's hospitals and 1,197 COVID-19 patients in the ICU.

Statewide, non-COVID patients are currently occupying 61.2% of the state's hospital beds, according to ODH. COVID-positive patients account for 18.2%, leaving 20.6% of beds currently available. COVID patients make up 25.53% of the state's ICU beds, non-COVID patients are occupying 56.36% of ICU beds, and 18.11% of ICU beds are currently open.

In total, more than 90,000 people have been hospitalized and more than 11,000 have been admitted to the ICU since the pandemic began. A total of 27,371 people in Ohio have died from COVID-19.

COVID-19 statistics for Tuesday have not been released yet by the ODH. However, the ODH said Tuesday's numbers released on its web portal will be higher than normal due to a backlog of case counts.

"As a result of a laboratory reporting backlog, the 24-hour daily case counts change will be artificially inflated on Dec. 14, 15, and 16. The exact number will be reflected in a disclaimer on the dashboard each day, and will not be finalized until all laboratory files are processed," the ODH said. "The backlog of approximately 7,699 positive COVID-19 tests was caused by manual reporting errors at two laboratories. The backlog includes both new cases and updated information for cases that were previously recorded. The files are being processed and will be assigned the appropriate illness onset date; however, the 24-hour daily case change will be increased on Dec. 14, 15, and 16 as the files are processed. The positive COVID-19 test results are from a period of March 7, 2021, through Dec. 3, 2021."

The ODH said the issue that caused the backlog has been resolved.

