Cleveland Clinic to start offering new COVID-19 booster shots

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Clinic announced they are now offering new COVID-19 boosters at their vaccine sites that will help against the omicron variant.

The boosters will be offered at Hillcrest and Fairview hospitals.

Appointments are required and can be made via MyChart or by calling 216-448-4117.

The updated Pfizer vaccine will be available for anyone 12 years and older at least two months after the last dose.

