COVID Care-A-Van provides information, vaccines to underserved Akron neighborhoods

AKRON, Ohio — As we inch closer to the goal of herd immunity, getting COVID-19 vaccinations and information about vaccines to underserved communities is more important than ever.

Saturday, caregivers with Cleveland Clinic Akron General and other local organizations traveled around the city for an event called the COVID Care-A-Van.

“We're really talking about myths and facts today. We think the facts are really important. Accuracy is really important,” said Dr. Debbie Plate, a physician at Cleveland Clinic Akron General.

The COVID Care-A-Van is part of the Know COVID campaign funded by the GAR Foundation in collaboration with other community partners including the Summit Lake CDC, South Street Ministries, Akron Urban League, Love Akron and more.

It aims to provide accurate information about COVID-19 and the vaccines directly to neighborhoods disproportionately impacted by the pandemic.

“This is critical. We don't easily get to some of these communities. So being here is huge,” Plate said.

The Care-A-Van -- a caravan of vehicles -- traveled to three underserved Akron neighborhoods, offering not just information, but also food, music and even vaccines themselves administered by Summit County Public Health.

Nick Stecyk came all the way from Tallmadge to get the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

“There ain't nothing bad about it. I mean, it's not going to kill you. Be safe than sorry,” said Stecyk.

He’s not the only one who decided to roll up their sleeve and get the shot.

“We've already done six vaccinations in South Akron, which is more than I even thought we'd accomplish today. So I'm over the moon,” said Joe Tucker, the executive director of South Street Ministries.

Tucker said outreach events like these are key to driving up vaccination rates.

“It's valuable to talk to someone that's a professional that comes to your neck of the woods and says, ‘Hey, we care about you, we'll listen to you,’” said Tucker. “The initial thought throughout the pandemic was ‘We're in this together.’ And one of the themes we've had as we planned this event was, ‘We're still in this together.’”

Akron General said the Care-A-Van is one of the ways it is addressing health disparities through its Neighbor to Neighbor campaign.

Jade Jarvis is a reporter at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

Download the News 5 app for free to easily access local coronavirus coverage, and to receive timely and limited news alerts on major COVID-19 developments. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Vaccinating Ohio - Find the latest news on the COVID-19 vaccines, Ohio's phased vaccination process, a map of vaccination clinics around the state, and links to sign up for a vaccination appointment through Ohio's online portal.

See data visualizations showing the impact of coronavirus in Ohio, including county-by-county maps, charts showing the spread of the disease, and more.

Rebound Northeast Ohio News 5's initiative to help people through the financial impact of the coronavirus by offering one place to go for information on everything available to help and how to access it. We're providing resources on:

Getting Back to Work - Learn about the latest job openings, how to file for benefits and succeed in the job market.

Making Ends Meet - Find help on topics from rent to food to new belt-tightening techniques.

Managing the Stress - Feeling isolated or frustrated? Learn ways to connect with people virtually, get counseling or manage your stress.

Doing What's Right - Keep track of the way people are spending your tax dollars and treating your community.

We're Open! Northeast Ohio is place created by News 5 to open us up to new ways of thinking, new ways of gathering and new ways of supporting each other.

View a map of COVID-19 testing locations here.

Visit Ohio's Coronavirus website for the latest updates from the Ohio Department of Health.

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.