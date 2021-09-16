Daily COVID cases, hospitalizations, ICU admissions trending up; cases surging in Ohio's kids

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Health reported 8,349 new COVID-19 cases in the state today, the second-highest daily case count since January, bringing the total cases reported in Ohio since the beginning of the pandemic to 1,327,614.

Statewide, the Ohio Department of Health reported an average of 683.3 cases per 100,000 residents over the past two weeks, a metric that has continued to climb without decline since earlier in the summer. Click here to see the case rate per 100,000 for each Ohio county.

Cases among children have skyrocketed in recent weeks — August had a daily case count of 106,247, the highest in a month since January. There have already been 86,551 cases reported among children in September.

Ohio Department of Health Ohio Department of Health data showing the recent surge in COVID cases among Ohio's children.

The recent surge of cases among Ohioans under 18 was addressed by Governor Mike DeWine on Tuesday; he said that 16 of the last 19 days have seen the highest number of daily cases for kids 5 to 17 since the start of the pandemic. The data clearly shows there is a higher level of COVID cases in districts where masks are not required, DeWine said.

RELATED: DeWine asks schools to require masks, says legislature is preventing school mask mandate in Ohio

Key Metrics

The number of new cases today is higher than the rolling 21-day average of daily cases, which is 6,178. These numbers include both cases confirmed by a viral test and cases that meet the CDC's definition of probable. There have been 1,093,295 confirmed COVID-19 cases to date, which account for 82% of total cases.

To date, there have been 131,694 total coronavirus cases reported in Cuyahoga County.

There have now been 21,265 coronavirus-related deaths across the state; no new deaths were reported today as the state changes the frequency in which mortality is reported. The last two days that COVID deaths were reported, Sept. 11 and 14, had death counts of 134 and 111, respectively, which were the highest single-day numbers in at least the past three weeks.

As other states do not send the death certificates for Ohioans who die out of state to ODH's Bureau of Vital Statistics on a regular schedule, the mortality data provided by Ohio will continue to fluctuate and those deaths will be assigned to their appropriate dates.

As of today, 1,184,287 Ohioans are presumed recovered from the disease, according to the ODH.

The median age of patients is 40 with the age range for infected patients from younger than 1 year old to 111 years old.

ODH Current trends for key COVID-19 metrics, as of Sept. 16, 2021.

Vaccinations

Here's how Ohio's vaccination rate compares to other states:

To date, the COVID-19 vaccine has been started in 6,209,837 people in Ohio, which is 53.13% of the state's population. The vaccine has been started in 9,295 people in the last 24 hours.

ODH Data on vaccinations started in Ohio, as of Sept. 16, 2021.

The COVID-19 vaccination has been completed in a total of 5,743,480 people, which is 49.14% of the state's population. In the last 24 hours, the vaccine has been completed in 8,905 people.

ODH Data on vaccinations completed in Ohio, as of Sept. 16, 2021.

This chart shows the vaccination rates of each Ohio county:

Breakthrough hospitalizations and deaths

Hospitalizations and deaths among fully vaccinated Ohioans continue to account for an infinitesimal number of the totals reported so far this year.

There have been 24,335 hospitalizations among Ohioans who were not fully vaccinated and 744 among those who were, which is 2.96% of the total hospitalizations in 2021.

So far this year, 7,547 unvaccinated Ohioans have died from COVID-19, compared to 97 deaths among fully vaccinated Ohioans, accounting for 1.2% of COIVD-related deaths in 2021.

Hospitalizations

The ODH reported 355 new hospitalizations today, with 24 ICU admissions. There are currently 3,583 COVID-19 patients in Ohio's hospitals, and 982 COVID-19 patients in the ICU.

Non-COVID patients are currently occupying 65% of the state's hospital beds, according to ODH. COVID-positive patients account for 13%, leaving 20% of beds currently available, the lowest capacity in at least the last two weeks. COVID patients make up 20% of the state's ICU beds, non-COVID patients are occupying 60% of ICU beds, and 19% of ICU beds are currently open, which is also the lowest capacity in at least the last two weeks.

Testing

There were 51,935 tests done on Sept. 14, the latest day this data from the ODH was available. Of those tests, 13.2% were positive, compared to the rolling 7-day average positivity rate, which is 13.4%. Click here for details on where to get a COVID-19 test in your area.

Note: The charts above are updated from a variety of sources, and may or may not reflect the latest COVID-19 data released by the state. These charts are regularly updated with new data and may not reflect the statistics in the text of this story at the time it was published.

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

Download the News 5 app for free to easily access local coronavirus coverage, and to receive timely and limited news alerts on major COVID-19 developments. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Vaccinating Ohio - Find the latest news on the COVID-19 vaccines, Ohio's phased vaccination process, a map of vaccination clinics around the state, and links to sign up for a vaccination appointment through Ohio's online portal.

See data visualizations showing the impact of coronavirus in Ohio, including county-by-county maps, charts showing the spread of the disease, and more.

Rebound Northeast Ohio News 5's initiative to help people through the financial impact of the coronavirus by offering one place to go for information on everything available to help and how to access it. We're providing resources on:

Getting Back to Work - Learn about the latest job openings, how to file for benefits and succeed in the job market.

Making Ends Meet - Find help on topics from rent to food to new belt-tightening techniques.

Managing the Stress - Feeling isolated or frustrated? Learn ways to connect with people virtually, get counseling or manage your stress.

Doing What's Right - Keep track of the way people are spending your tax dollars and treating your community.

We're Open! Northeast Ohio is place created by News 5 to open us up to new ways of thinking, new ways of gathering and new ways of supporting each other.

View a map of COVID-19 testing locations here.

Visit Ohio's Coronavirus website for the latest updates from the Ohio Department of Health.

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.