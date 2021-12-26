Watch
EXPLAINER: New easy-to-use COVID-19 pills come with a catch

thomas hansmann.fotograf/AP
Pfizer's anti-COVID-19 pill.
Posted at 1:34 PM, Dec 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-26 13:34:35-05

Newly infected COVID-19 patients have two new treatment options that can be taken at home.

But that convenience comes with a catch: The pills have to be taken as soon as possible once symptoms appear.

The challenge is getting tested, getting a prescription and starting the pills within five days of the start of symptoms.

U.S. regulators authorized the pills from Pfizer and Merck last week.

Both were shown to reduce the chances of hospitalization or death from COVID-19 in high-risk patients.

The pills are intended for those with mild or moderate COVID-19 who are more likely to become seriously ill.

