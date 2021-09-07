How to get a free rapid at-home COVID-19 test through your local library

CLEVELAND — Ohioans who are concerned about possibly having contracted COVID-19 can now get a free, rapid at-home test at home through their local library, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

The Abott BinaxNOW Home Test will be provided to anyone for at-home use and is packaged with a telehealth session to oversee the test administration and result reporting.

Earlier this year, the ODH purchased 2 million rapid at-home tests with the intention of making the tests publicly available.The state partnered with local libraries around the state. In August, 246 locations provided more than 53,000 tests statewide

Since February, ODH said 160,000 tests have been available at libraries to provide to their communities.

“Until more people are vaccinated, testing will be an important tool, and we are committed to making it easy to access,” said Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, director of ODH, in a news release. “Our partnerships with libraries to make the at-home rapid tests accessible and convenient are a real breakthrough in our ability to get as many Ohioans tested as possible.

Testing is now easier than it was at the beginning of the pandemic when lines would form at testing sites as residents waited to get tested for COVID-19. Unlike some of the uncomfortable tests that were made available at the beginning of the pandemic, these new tests are painless and can be completed in the comfort of your home.

The tests will be available for pick up at your local library. To find an available test, click here. ODH suggests calling your local library first to make sure a test is available.

“Our mission is to be a community resource and providing these tests is a great fit," said Michelle Francis executive director of the Ohio Library Council, in a news release. “Just about everyone knows where their local library is and it’s a trusted and welcoming place. Ohioans are accustomed to going to libraries for much more than books and we’re proud to make these available.”

Anyone who wants to be tested will need to create an account using NAVICA smartphone app or visit its website here. An individual with a test should go to Ohio.emed.com to start a testing session.

