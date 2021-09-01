Hundreds of Wadsworth City Schools students, employees under quarantine, isolation

WADSWORTH, Ohio — Students and employees in Wadsworth City Schools will have to wear masks inside district buildings over the next three weeks to get COVID-19 "numbers under control," superintendent Andrew Hill said, referring to the hundreds of students and staff under isolation or quarantine currently.

The board of education made the decision Monday night. Out of the 4,347 enrolled in the district, a total of 544 students and employees are under quarantine or isolating.

Masks will be required starting Wednesday and must be worn by all students and employees inside any district building during hours the schools are in session.

"It's important to note that the board's decision last night was based upon how to best keep students and employees in school (out of quarantine) based upon the quarantine process we must follow, per the flow chart created by the Ohio Department of Health and followed by the Medina County Health Department. The initial requirement for all is to try to get our numbers under control during what may be a peak period. On September 20, the board of education plans to discuss what threshold to set (students in isolation or quarantine vs. total enrollment) for the superintendent to require face coverings within a building, once the initial period for all is over." Hill said.

Additionally, no visitors or volunteers be allowed in the buildings during the next three weeks, the superintendent said. Open houses at Central Intermediate School and Wadsworth High School that were scheduled for this week will be rescheduled to a later date.

The district will "continue to work on solutions to create space during student lunchtime," Hill said.

Hill also shared a presentation that shows the current number of employees and students who are under isolation/quarantine due to COVID-19.

Here is the breakdown of the schools in the district and current isolation/quarantine numbers:

Franklin Elementary School

Total enrollment: 251

Number of students and employees in isolation/quarantine: 162

Percentage of student population in isolation/quarantine: 64.5%

Central Intermediate School

Total enrollment: 654

Number of students and employees in isolation/quarantine: 128

Percentage of student population in isolation/quarantine: 19.6%

Wadsworth High School

Total enrollment: 1,474

Number of students and employees in isolation/quarantine: 147

Percentage of student population in isolation/quarantine: 9.2%

Valley View Elementary School

Total enrollment: 318

Number of students and employees in isolation/quarantine: 33

Percentage of student population in isolation/quarantine: 9.1%

Overlook Elementary School

Total enrollment: 388

Number of students and employees in isolation/quarantine: 29

Percentage of student population in isolation/quarantine: 7.2%

Wadsworth Middle School

Total enrollment: 669

Number of students and employees in isolation/quarantine: 32

Percentage of student population in isolation/quarantine: 4.2%

Lincoln Elementary School

Total enrollment: 215

Number of students and employees in isolation/quarantine: 12

Percentage of student population in isolation/quarantine: 5.6%

Isham Elementary School

Total enrollment: 378

Number of students and employees in isolation/quarantine: 1

Percentage of student population in isolation/quarantine: 0.3%

According to the Ohio Department of Health, Medina County has had 17,535 COVID-19 cases since Jan. 1, 2020. The county has reported 800 hospitalizations and 280 deaths during the same time period.

