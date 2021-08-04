Kent State University requiring masks in all indoor campus buildings, regardless of vaccination status

KENT, Ohio — Effective immediately, Kent State University will require face coverings for everyone indoors, regardless of vaccination status, on all Kent State campuses, as the highly contagious delta variant accounts for 80% of new cases, the university said in a statement Wednesday.

The mask requirement remains in place for all public transportation.

The university said exceptions to the mask requirement are students in their residence hall rooms, those working alone in an enclosed space such as a private office or lab, those actively eating or drinking in an on-campus dining hall and those involved in an active workout at an indoor recreation center, athletic facility or the Kent State Ice Arena.

Faculty who have opted to teach in-person classes may choose to not wear a face covering while teaching if they can maintain a safe distance of at least 6 feet from their students.

Students who want to request an accommodation from wearing a face covering should contact Student Accessibility Services at sas@kent.edu or by calling 330-672-3391.

Faculty or staff seeking an accommodation should email Kent State’s Office of Compliance, Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action at aa_eeo@kent.edu or call 330-672-2038.

Vaccines are available at no cost to Kent State students and staff and their families at the DeWeese Health Center on campus.

Click here for more information on guidance from the university.

