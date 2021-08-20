Watch
LIST: High schools canceling Friday night football games

LM Otero/AP
Baylor wide receiver Blake Lynch (2) fumbles the ball at the goal line during the first half of an NCAA college football game SMU. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
College football player dies after contracting COVID-19
Posted at 12:50 PM, Aug 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-20 12:50:34-04

CLEVELAND — As football season commences, local high schools are sidelining players and canceling Friday night games due to COVID-19.

Beachwood

Beachwood canceled its game Friday against Orange High School due to COVID-19 precautions.

Triway High School in Wooster

Triway High School was forced to cancel their first two games due to a player testing positive for COVID-19. The games won’t be rescheduled and declared as a “no contest.”

News 5 will update this story as more schools announce game cancelations.

RELATED: OHSAA urges schools to follow safety protocols during football season

