LIST: High schools canceling Friday night football games

CLEVELAND — As football season commences, local high schools are sidelining players and canceling Friday night games due to COVID-19.

Beachwood

Beachwood canceled its game Friday against Orange High School due to COVID-19 precautions.

Tonight's football game is canceled due to COVID-19 precautions. pic.twitter.com/aO2CaxqFPF — Beachwood Schools (@BeachwoodBison) August 20, 2021

Triway High School in Wooster

Triway High School was forced to cancel their first two games due to a player testing positive for COVID-19. The games won’t be rescheduled and declared as a “no contest.”

News 5 will update this story as more schools announce game cancelations.

