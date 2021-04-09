Lorain County Public Health issues warning about fake COVID-19 remedy containing bleach being sold locally

LORAIN, Ohio — Health officials in Lorain County are advising residents to be wary of homemade COVID-19 remedies being sold locally that are specifically targeting the Latino and immigrant community.

"Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, misinformation and fake news have circulated more quickly than ever. Lorain County Public Health advises residents to be cautious of health products and stories that seem too good to be true," the organization said. "Unfortunately, false claims and misinformation continue to circulate. A dangerous liquid is being sold locally — it is just one of many frauds on the Internet and shared in social circles."

LCPH said the fake product claims it can prevent or cure COVID-19. The product, which appears to be a homemade mixture of sorts, was tested and found to contain "many dangerous chemicals, including chlorine bleach disinfectant."

Health officials said to keep these tips in mind to help identify false or misleading claims:

Be suspicious of products that claim to treat a wide range of diseases.

Personal testimonials are no substitute for scientific evidence.

Few diseases or conditions can be treated quickly, so be suspicious of any therapy claimed as a “quick fix.”

If it seems too good to be true, it probably is.

Miracle cures that claim scientific breakthroughs or contain secret ingredients are likely a hoax.

“Products and home remedy mixtures that claim to cure or prevent COVID-19 are dangerous and a waste of money,” said Dave Covell, health commissioner at LCPH.

The safest way to prevent COVID-19 infection is by getting vaccinated, LCPH said.

